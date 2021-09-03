Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J League 2021

The J1 League continues this weekend and will see Sanfrecce Hiroshima host Vissel Kobe on Sunday for matchday 24.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima sit 11th in the table after 26 games with 35 points. They have drawn 11 games in the league this season, which is the joint highest in the competition so far.

Viola ended a run of five straight games without a win last week when they defeated Oita Trinita 4-1. After falling behind less than 10 minutes into the game, Sanfrecce leveled the tie through Ezequiel. They later took the lead in the second half through an own goal by Oita's goalkeeper Shun Takagi. A late brace from Junior Santos saw the Hiroshima-based side pick up just their second win in their last 10 games.

Vissel Kobe failed to certify a place in the top three as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to FC Tokyo last time out. They can however return to third place with a victory on Sunday.

The loss against FC Tokyo means Vissel Kobe have now lost three of their last five games after going without defeat in the eight prior. Ushi will be looking to return to winning ways against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

These two sides have met 30 times in the past. Sanfrecce Hiroshima have a far superior record with 16 wins while Vissel Kobe have won just five times. Nine of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in May in the league. Vissel Kobe won the game 3-0.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Vissel Kobe Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Ryo Nagai picked up an injury in May and is still out of the side. Shun Ayukawa (metatarsal fracture) and Yusuke Chajima (muscle) will also not take part in this game due to injuries.

Sho Sasaki is also unavailable as he is away on international duty.

Injured: Ryo Nagai, Shun Ayukawa, Yusuke Chajima

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sho Sasaki

Vissel Kobe

Lincoln and Daiya Maekawa are both out injured and will miss Sunday's game. Yuya Osako is away on international duty for Japan and will miss the game as well.

Injured: Lincoln, Daiya Maekawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yuya Osako

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Keisuke Osako; Yuki Nogami, Hayaro Araki, Yuta Imazu; Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Toshihiro Aoyama, Kodai Dohi, Shunki Higashi; Ezequiel, Tsukasa Morishima, Junior Santos

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hiroki Ilkura; Gotoku Sakai, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryo Hatsuse; Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Yuya Nakasaka; Yoshinori Muto

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Oita Trinita last week, their first victory in six games. They have conceded at least one goal in all six games. Manager Hiroshi Jofuko will be looking to rectify that this weekend.

Vissel Kobe need a win to return to the top three and continue their pursuit of a place in the AFC Champions League next season. They should have enough to get the win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-2 Vissel Kobe

