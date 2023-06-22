Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023

Sanfrecce Hiroshima welcome league leaders Yokohama F. Marinos to the Hiroshima Big Arch in the J League on Saturday (June 24).

Sanfrecce lost 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in their previous league outing and fell short by the same scoreline in the J League Cup on Sunday against Nagoya Grampus. They're fifth in the league table with 29 points from 17 games.

Yokohama, meanwhile, climbed to the top of the standings with a 4-3 win over Kashiwa Reysol last time around. Anderson Lopes bagged a brace before Sachiro Toshima's own goal deep into injury time confirmed the win.

They continued their winning run in the competition with an impressive 6-1 win in the J League Cup over Sagan Tosu.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, meeting 101 times across competitions since 1979. Yokohama lead 57-31.

Sanfrecce are unbeaten in three meetings against Yokohama and drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in March.

Sanfrecce have six defeats in eight games across competitions. They have fared better at home, with seven wins from their last nine outings.

Yokohama have four wins across competitions, scoring 15 goals.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the J League this term, scoring 37 goals in 17 games.

Yokohama have won four of their last five away J League games.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Sanfrecce have struggled recently, winning twice across competitions since May. They have won their last three home games in the J League, though. They have lost once in five home meetings against Yokohama.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost once in the league since April and have won their last four league games. They have scored at least twice in six of their last seven outings.

Sanfrecce have been the better side in recent meetings against Yokohama, with just one defeat in five games. Nonetheless, considering the visitors' impressive form, they should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce 1-2 Yokohama

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Lopes to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes