Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2022

The quarter-final stage of the J League Cup gets underway this week and in their first-leg tie, Sanfrecce Hiroshima will entertain Yokohama F. Marinos at the Edion Stadium Hiroshima on Wednesday.

Yokohama were one of the four clubs involved in the 2022 AFC Champions League and were granted direct entry into the quarter-finals. Sanfrecce overcame Consadole Sapporo in the playoffs, recording a 4-1 win on aggregate.

The hosts have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, with that win coming in the Emperor's Cup fixture against Gunma FC last month.

The visitors returned to winning ways after playing back-to-back 2-2 draws as they defeated Kashima Antlers 2-0 in a crucial top-of-the-table J1 League clash on Saturday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F.Marinos Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 98 times across all competitions. As expected, the visiting side have a better record in this fixture, recording roughly twice the number of wins as the home team.

Yokohama have 57 wins to their name while the hosts have been able to defeat their eastern rivals 29 times. The spoils have been shared just 12 times between the two sides.

They last met in league action in July at the Nissan Stadium, with the then-hosts securing a 3-0 win.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L

Yokohama F.Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F.Marinos Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Shunki Higashi was taken off the pitch with an injury last time around and will not play any part in this fixture. Shun Ayukawa and Douglas Vieira complete the injury list for Viola.

Injured: Shunki Higashi, Shun Ayukawa, Douglas Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F.Marinos

Ryo Miyaichi remains the only absentee for the J1 League leaders at the moment.

Injured: Ryo Miyaichi

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F.Marinos Predicted XIs

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (3-4-2-1): Keisuke Osako (GK); Hayato Araki, Sho Sasaki, Yuta Imazu; Ezequiel, Tomoya Fujii, Taishi Matsumoto, Kosei Shibasaki; Júnior Santos, Tsukasa Morishima; Nassim Ben Khalifa

Yokohama F. Marinos (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Katsuya Nagato, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Dudu, Ken Matsubara; Takuma Nishimura, Tomoki Iwata, Anderson Lopes; Elber, Kota Mizunuma, Leonardo de Sousa Pereira

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama F.Marinos Prediction

Yokohama have been the best attacking side in Japan this season and have 50 goals to their name in J League fixtures. Sanfrecce have scored 30 goals in comparison.

Defensively, the two sides have a similar record, with Sanfrecce conceding 24 times and Yokohama 25 times. Sanfrecce will have home advantage here, but Yokohama are in solid form at the moment and are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

