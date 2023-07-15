Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Yokohama FC lock horns with an impressive Sanfrecce Hiroshima side in an important clash at the Hiroshima Big Arch on Sunday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Preview

Yokohama FC are currently in 17th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kochi United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Kashima Antlers in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have an impressive record against Yokohama FC and have won seven out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Yokohama FC's three victories.

After a run of three victories in four matches, Sanfrecce Hiroshima are winless in their last six matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of eight goals during this period.

Yokohama FC are winless in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in May this year.

After a run of three consecutive defeats without finding the back of the net against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Yokohama FC won their previous such game by a 1-0 scoreline.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have failed to find the back of the net in two of their last three matches in all competitions, with their only goal during this period coming against Kashima Antlers last week.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have shown flashes of their ability so far this season but are yet to hit their stride in the J1 League. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Yokohama FC have been in dismal form this season and have a point to prove in this match. Sanfrecce Hiroshima are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 Yokohama FC

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sanfrecce Hiroshima to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ezequiel to score - Yes