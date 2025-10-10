Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will entertain Yokohama at the Hiroshima Soccer Stadium in the second leg of the J League Cup semifinal on Sunday. Sanfrecce registered a 2-0 away triumph in the first leg on Wednesday and are on track to book their place in the final for the first time since 2022. The visitors will need to overturn the deficit to secure their place in the final for the first time.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to eight games in the first leg and also kept their first clean sheet in four games.

Fulie suffered their second consecutive loss on Wednesday and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have failed to score in three of their last four games, which is a cause for concern.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 23 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 16 wins. Fulie have four wins and three games have ended in draws.

The four J League Cup meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with Sanfrecce recording three wins.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Yokohama are winless in their last five away games across all competitions, suffering three defeats. They have also failed to score in three games in that period.

Sanfre are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last five home games.

The visitors have registered just one win on their travels since June.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Prediction

La Viola head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They have won their three meetings against the visitors this season while keeping clean sheets, and are strong favorites. They have won their two home games in the J League Cup this season, conceding one goal apiece in both.

Fulie have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture, with that triumph registered in the J League Cup in 2023. They have failed to score in four of their last six meetings against Hiroshima.

Sanfrecce have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to register another comfortable win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 Yokohama FC

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

