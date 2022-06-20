Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2022 

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will take a break from J League football this week when they face Yokohama FC on Wednesday in the third round of the Emperor's Cup.

The Viola faced fourth-tier Honda Lock in the previous round of the domestic competition, winning 2-0. Makoto Mitsuta and Sho Sasaki got on the scoresheet in either half to seal a comfortable win for Michael Skibbe's side.

Hiroshima have never won the domestic competition, finishing runner-up five times, most recently in 2013, when they lost 2-0 to Yokohama F Marinos in the final.

Yokohama, meanwhile, faced Sony Sendai in the previous round, winning on penalties after the game ended 3-3 in regulation time. The Fulie squandered a two-goal lead. They then found themselves behind early in the first half of extra time before a Taiga Nishiyama strike five minutes from time sent the game to penalties, where they triumphed.

The Fulie have failed to make it past this stage of the cup competition in the last five seasons and will hope for better luck this time around.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between Hiroshima and Yokohama. The Viola have won five of those games, while their opponents have won just once. There have been two draws between the two teams.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-W.

Yokohama FC Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-D-D-W.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Ezequiel and Shun Ayukawa have both been out of action since March due to injury and will sit out this week's game. Tsukasa Morishima has returned to full fitness and should start.

Injured: Ezequiel, Shun Ayukawa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Yokohama FC

Manager Shuhei Yomoda is expected to have all players fit and available for selection, as there are no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Predicted XIs

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (3-3-2-2): Keisuke Osako; Sho Sasaki, Hayato Araki, Tsukasa Shiotani; Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Gakuto Notsuda, Tomoya Fujii; Tsukasa Morishima, Makoto Mitsuta; Junior Santos, Nassim Ben Khalifa.

Yokohama FC (3-4-1-2): Svend Brodersen; Gabriel Franca, Katsuya Iwatake, Takumi Nakamura; Masashi Kamekawa, Takuya Wada, Rhayner, Zain Issaka; Koki Ogawa, Tatsuya Hasegawa; Saulo Mineiro.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Hiroshima are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions and have lost just one of their last nine.

Yokohama, meanwhile, are in good form as well, going unbeaten in their last six games after winning just one of their previous seven. The Viola are, however, the stronger side and should pick up the win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-1 Yokohama FC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far