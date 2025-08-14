Sanfrecce vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Gamba Osaka will trade tackles in a J1 League matchday 26 clash on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima.The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Shimizu S-Pulse at the same venue last weekend.Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Okayama. They were two goals down at the break thanks to Hiroto Iwabuchi's first-half brace. Takaya Kimura stepped off the bench to complete the rout late on.The loss left the Nerazzurri in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 25 games. Sanfrecce are sixth with 43 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.Sanfrecce vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key NumbersGamba Osaka have a slightly better record in the last 99 head-to-head games. They have 42 wins to their name, and Sanfrecce were victorious 41 times, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Sanfrecce claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.Six of the last eight head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.Five of Sanfrecce's last six games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.Four of Gamba Osaka's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.Eight of Sanfrecce's last nine home games have produced over 2.5 goals.Sanfrecce vs Gamba Osaka PredictionSanfrecce are unbeaten in their last five competitive games, with their draw at home to Shimizu ending their four-game winning streak. They will be aiming to get back to winning ways here, but have not won any of the last three head-to-head games they have hosted, losing two games in this run. Four of the last five head-to-head games played at this ground have witnessed goals at both ends.Gamba Osaka, for their part, have kept just one clean sheet in their last four competitive games. They have won just one of their last six away games across competitions, drawing four matches in this sequence.We expect the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.Prediction: Sanfrecce 2-1 Gamba OsakaSanfrecce vs Gamba Osaka Betting TipsTip 1 - Sanfrecce to winTip 2 - Both teams to scoreTip 3 - Over 2.5 goals