Sanfrecce vs Jubilo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024 

Sanfrecce Hiroshima welcome Jubilo Iwata to Hiroshima Nig Arch for a J1 League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday. The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Cerezo Osaka over the weekend.

Both goals were scored in the second half, with Hayato Araki putting the visitors ahead in the 53rd minute, while Ryuya Nishio drew the game level in the 66th minute.

Jubilo, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 comeback home win over Shonan. Lukian and Sho Fukuda scored to put the visitors two goals up by the half-hour mark. Hiroki Yamada halved the deficit in the 38th minute, while Matheus Peixoto and Leo Gomes scored late second-half goals to complete the turnaround.

The victory saw Iwata climb to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 18 points from 16 games. Hiroshima are eighth with 23 points to their name.

Sanfrecce vs Jubilo Head-to-Head

Jubilo Iwata have 33 wins from the last 70 head-to-head games, Sanfrecce were victorious on 25 occasions while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils. This will be their first meeting since July 2022 when Hiroshima claimed a 3-0 home win.

Sanfrecce form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Jubilo form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Sanfrecce vs Jubilo Team News

Sanfrecce

Taichi Yamasaki and Douglas Vieira have been sidelined with injuries. Hayato Araki is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Taichi Yamasaki, Douglas Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Hayato Araki

Jubilo

Ryo Germain is ruled out with a head injury. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Ryo Germain

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Sanfrecce vs Jubilo Predicted XI

Sanfrecce Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Keisuke Osako (GK); Sho Sasaki, Tsukasa Shiotani, Shuto Nakano; Takaaki Shichi, Gakuto Notsuda, Takumu Kawamura, Naoto Arai; Taishi Matsumoto, Yuki Ohashi; Pieros Sotiriou

Jubilo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eiji Kawashima (GK); Ko Matsubara, Ricardo Graca, Kaito Suzuki, Hiroto Uemura; Rikiya Uehara, Leo Gomes; Rei Hiarakawa, Hiroki Yamada, Masaya Matsumoto; Matheus Peixoto

Sanfrecce vs Jubilo Prediction

Eight of Hiroshima's last 10 games have witnessed goals at both ends and they enter this game as favorites.

Jubilo have won just one of the last nine head-to-head games (four losses). Their victory over Shonan last weekend ended their five-game winless run (three losses).

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sanfrecce 3-1 Jubilo