Santa Amalia vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

Villarreal will begin their Copa Del Rey campaign at sixth tier side Santa Amalia at the Francisco de la Hera Stadium on Saturday (November 12) in their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The Yellow Submarine are looking to go into the break on a high, having recently emerged from a tough spell. After Unai Emery left on October 24, they failed to win their next four games, losing three in a row.

On Thursday, though, Villarreal overcame Espanyol 1-0 for their first win under new manager Quique Setien, courtesy of an own goal from Benjamin Lecomte in the second half.

They will now look to register back-to-back wins under the former Barcelona head coach for the first time.

Santa Amalia, meanwhile, ply their trade in the Primera Extremeña, which is the sixth level of Spanish football. They beat Universitario 2-1 in the preliminary round to reach this stage of the competition.

Santa Amalia vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Santa Amalia and Villarreal will meet for the first time.

Villarreal have reached the second round of the Copa Del Rey in the last 19 seasons.

The Yellow Submarine went out in the Round of 32 last year, which was their earliest exit from the competition since the 2011-12 season.

Santa Amalia vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal will play their last game before the fIFA World Cup break. Given it's only the first round of the Copa del Rey, Quique Setien is likely to play a weakened side to rest some of his key players, especially the ones likely to play at the World Cup.

ELA Extremadura @ela_extremadura EVENTO

¡La Copa Mola 2022!



Esta iniciativa se realiza para dar visibilidad a la ELA

🗓️ Sábado 12 de nov. Estadio Francisco de la Hera; CD Santa Amalia VS. CF Villarreal

🗓️ Domingo 13 de nov. Campo Municipal de Arroyo de la Luz; C.D Diocesano VS. Real Zaragoza

#CopaDelRey EVENTO¡La Copa Mola 2022!Esta iniciativa se realiza para dar visibilidad a la ELA🗓️Sábado 12 de nov. Estadio Francisco de la Hera; CD Santa Amalia VS. CF Villarreal🗓️Domingo 13 de nov. Campo Municipal de Arroyo de la Luz; C.D Diocesano VS. Real Zaragoza 📢EVENTO📢¡La Copa Mola 2022!Esta iniciativa se realiza para dar visibilidad a la ELA💚🗓️📍Sábado 12 de nov. Estadio Francisco de la Hera; CD Santa Amalia VS. CF Villarreal🗓️📍Domingo 13 de nov. Campo Municipal de Arroyo de la Luz; C.D Diocesano VS. Real Zaragoza#CopaDelRey https://t.co/ZRSyndxinI

Nevertheless, Villarreal should have no problem seeing off a team playing in a league five tiers below theirs.

Prediction: Santa Amalia 0-4 Villarreal

Santa Amalia vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal (Villarreal have enough quality to see off Santa Amalia)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 (The Yellow Submarine have a strong attacking arsenal to comfortably down the hosts)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Villarreal have the quality to shut out the minnows)

Poll : 0 votes