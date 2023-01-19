Santa Clara vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Santa Clara will host Benfica at the Estadio de Sao Miguel in Primeira Liga on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts are struggling in the Portuguese top flight but with just 16 games played, there's ample time to redress the situation. Santa Clara have secured 14 points from a possible 48 on offer and sit 16th in the standings, winning eight games.

Os Acoreanos face an uphill battle as they welcome the table toppers to the Sao Miguel, where Benfica have prevailed thrice. Santa Clara are winless in their last five meetings, losing their last home match to second-placed Sporting Braga 4-0.

Meanwhile, a brilliant run of 13 victories, two draws, and one loss out of 16 league contests have boosted Benfica's title credentials. The 37-time Primeira Liga record winners last claimed the title in the 2018–19 season and finished behind champions Porto and Sporting last campaign.

As Aguias have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five league games. The 3-0 defeat at Sporting Braga last year was one of Benfica’s worst setbacks of the campaign. However, they have a four-point lead atop the standings.

Santa Clara vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Santa Clara have prevailed once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Benfica.

The hosts have scored eight goals against Benfica in their last five games and conceded 13.

Santa Clara have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Benfica have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games on the road.

Santa Clara have drawn once and lost four times in their last five games, while Benfica have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Form Guide: Santa Clara – D-L-L-L-L; Benfica – D-W-W-L-D.

Santa Clara vs Benfica Prediction

Kennedy Boateng, Rildo and Matheus Babi have contributed a pair of goals apiece to the hosts’ total of 11 goals this season. Coach Jorge Simao will expect to add to that against the league leaders.

cd.santaclara @CD_SantaClara Marcos Díaz já se estreou nos treinos! 🤜🤛



#NósSomosOsAçores #BravosAçorianos Marcos Díaz já se estreou nos treinos! 🤜🤛 🔛 Marcos Díaz já se estreou nos treinos! 🤜🤛 #NósSomosOsAçores #BravosAçorianos https://t.co/R8ZNIRdRaO

Goncalo Ramos is the league’s current top scorer. The Benfica man has netted 11 goals and delivered four assists already but is hungry for more. Benfica are expected to come out on top, given their superb form.

Prediction: Santa Clara 1-3 Benfica

Santa Clara vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Benfica

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Benfica to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Santa Clara to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes