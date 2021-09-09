Santa Clara vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Santa Clara and Benfica battle for three points in a Primeira Liga game on Saturday.

The hosts come into the fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 home victory over Gil Vicente before the international break. Rui Costa scored the match-winner in the 12th minute.

Benfica secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Tondela on home turf. Rafa Silva and Gilberto scored second-half goals to give the Eagles all three points after Salvador Agra put the visitors ahead in the first half.

That victory helped the capital side retain their spot at the summit of the standings, having picked up maximum points from four games. Santa Clara are in fourth place with four points from four matches.

Santa Clara vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Benfica have eight victories from their last 11 matches against Santa Clara. Two matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Santa Clara have just one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April, when Benfica picked up a 2-1 home victory on matchday 29 of last season.

The visitors are the only side with a 100% record in the league this term. Santa Clara have won two of their last five games in all competitions.

Santa Clara form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Santa Clara vs Benfica Team News

Santa Clara

The hosts have midfielder Costinha ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury. Alanno will also miss the game through suspension for his dismissal against Gil Vicente.

Injury: Costinha

Suspension: Alanno

Benfica

Defender Ferro is the only injury concern for the visitors with a muscle problem. There are no suspension worries for coach Jorge Jesus.

Injury: Ferro

Suspension: None

Santa Clara vs Benfica Predicted XI

Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Rocha (GK); Mansur, Kennedy Boateng, Mikel Villanueva, Rafael Ramos; Hidemasa Morita, Anderson Santos; Jean Patric, Lincoln, Crysan; Rui Silva Costa

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Morato, Lucas Verissimo; Gil Dias, Soualiho Meite, Pizzi, Gilberto; Roman Yaremchuk, Everton, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Santa Clara vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica's strong start to the season does not look like it will slow down anytime soon and the capital side seem intent on wrestling back the title from their rivals.

The visitors have been strong in attack and we are backing them to pick up a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Santa Clara 0-2 Benfica

