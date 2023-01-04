Santa Clara vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5, 2023

Santa Clara will entertain third-placed Braga at the Estadio de Sao Miguel in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Thursday (January 5).

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-0 defeat at Gil Vicente. It was their first defeat in five league games, and they have lost four of their last five competitive games. Santa Clara are 15th with 13 points after 14 games.

Braga, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign with a thumping 3-0 home win over leaders Benfica. Abel Ruiz opened the scoring in the second minute before Ricardo Horta's brace sealed the deal. Braga are third in the standings, six points behind Benfica (37) after 14 games.

Santa Clara vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 17 times across competitions, with all but three meetings happening in the Portuguese top flight.

Braga lead 9-3, while five games have been drawn.

They played out draws in their two Primeira Liga meetings last season, with the game at Santa Clara ending in a goalless draw.

They met in the Taca de Portugal fourth round last season, where Braga won 6-0.

Braga are unbeaten in their last five games against Santa Clara across competitions.

Braga have the third-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 12 goals in 14 games.

Santa Clara have the fifth-best defensive record, conceding 15 goals in 14 games.

The hosts (11) have the third-worst attacking record in the competition. Braga (32) have the third-best attacking record.

Santa Clara vs Braga Prediction

Nine of Santa Clara's 11 goals this season have come at home. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet at home in their last six games and might concede here.

Braga, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their travels this term, winning six. Eighteen of their 32 league goals this season have come on their travels.

The hosts have lost four of their last five games across competitions, while Braga have suffered just one defeat in their last seven, winning six. Considering that and their recent head-to-head record, Braga should eke out a win.

Prediction: Santa Clara 1-2 Braga

Santa Clara vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Braga to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Ricardo Horta to score or assist any time - Yes

