Santa Clara vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Santa Clara and Casa Pia battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 20 clash on Saturday at the Estadio de Sao Miguel.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at FC Porto last weekend. Santa Clara went ahead in the 33rd minute before Otavio equalised with 15 minutes remaining, three minutes after Galeno had missed a penalty.

Casa Pia, meanwhile, claimed a memorable 3-1 comeback home win over Benfica. They went behind to Angel Di Maria's 13th-minute penalty before Cassiano equalised in the 31st minute. Nuno Moreira and Jeremy Livolant scored second-half goals to help Casa claim all three points.

The victory left Os Gansos in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 19 games, while Santa Clara are two points and one spot ahead in the standings.

Santa Clara vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Casa Pia have two wins from four head-to-head games with Santa Clara, losing once.

Their most recent clash in August saw Santa Clara claim a 2-0 away win.

Casa Pia's last six games across competitions have seen both sides score.

Santa Clara have won one of their last seven competitive games, losing three.

Four of Casa Pia's last five games have produced at least 11 corners.

Seven of Santa Clara's last eight home games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Santa Clara vs Casa Pia Prediction

Santa Clara have had an impressive campaign that has seen them contesting for the European places. However, they have stumbled over the last few weeks but are fresh off a point at Porto despite conceding two penalties and playing the final 10 minutes with 10 men.

Casa Pia, for their part, are fresh off an even better result at Benfica and are unbeaten in six league games. Joao Pereira's side have won their last three away outings.

Hence, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Santa Clara 1-1 Casa Pia

Santa Clara vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

