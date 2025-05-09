Santa Clara vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Santa Clara will welcome Famalicao to Estádio de São Miguel in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. We are on the penultimate matchday, with level pegging still in the top four, but down below, things are pretty much clearer.

Santa Clara vs Famalicao Preview

Santa Clara are placed on the periphery of the UEFA qualification zone. They are pushing to snatch a spot before the curtain comes down. The hosts sit sixth on 51 points, three points behind Vitória de Guimarães, who will qualify for the Conference League if things remain unchanged. Santa Clara are on a mission to alter this order.

Os Açorianos returned to the top flight after winning Liga Portugal 2 last season. They have never said they were aiming to clinch the Primeira Liga this season. Qualification for a European competition has always been their main target of the season. They could make it if they win their remaining matches and if Vitória drop points.

Famalicao already know their fate. They can no longer reach the UEFA qualification zone, even if they win their last two matches. The visitors sit seventh on 44 points, and will need 11 points to qualify for Europe. There are only six points up for grabs. However, Famalicao will be looking to wrap up their campaign on a bright note.

Famalicenses are playing their sixth season in the top flight and are yet to win the competition. They finished in the eighth spot last season but will certainly have a slightly better result this term. Famalicao were defeated at home in their last two clashes with Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal.

Santa Clara vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Santa Clara have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Famalicao.

Santa Clara have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home against Famalicao.

Santa Clara have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Famalicao have won once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Santa Clara have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Famalicao have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Santa Clara – D-W-D-L-L, Famalicao – L-D-L-W-W.

Santa Clara vs Famalicao Prediction

Santa Clara appear more motivated for this meeting than the visitors are. However, any slip-ups would mean the hosts bidding bye to Europe.

Famalicao have succeeded at Santa Clara on several occasions, but we are unsure if they have such determination this time.

Santa Clara are expected to come out on top based on zeal and home advantage.

Prediction: Santa Clara 3-1 Famalicao

Santa Clara vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Santa Clara to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Santa Clara to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Famalicao to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More