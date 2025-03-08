Santa Clara vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

The action continues in round 25 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Santa Clara play host to Moreirense on Sunday. Cristiano Bacci’s side have failed to win their last five visits to the Estadio de São Miguel since April 2014 and will head into the weekend looking to end this 11-year run.

Santa Clara’s dreams of finishing in the European qualifying places suffered another blow last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Boavista at the Estadio do Bessa.

Vasco Matos’ men have failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, losing twice and claiming one draw since picking up back-to-back wins over Casa Pia and AVS in February.

With 39 points from 24 matches, Santa Clara are currently fifth in the Primeira Liga standings, eight points off fourth-placed Braga in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

As for Moreirense, they continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Estrela Amadora in Moreira de Cónegos last time out.

Before that, Bacci’s side snapped their nine-game winless run on February 15, when they edged out Casa Pia 3-2 on home turf, one week before crashing back down to earth in a 2-0 loss against Famalicao.

Moreirense have picked up 27 points from their 24 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 12th in the league standings, just four points above the dreaded bottom three.

Santa Clara vs Moreirense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Santa Clara hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Moreirense have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on seven occasions.

Santa Clara have won just one of their last five home games while losing three and claiming one draw, having won six straight games at the Estadio de São Miguel preceding this run.

Moreirense have lost eight of their last nine away matches across all competitions, with a 2-2 draw at Estoril Praia on December 28 being the exception.

Santa Clara vs Moreirense Prediction

Aiming to make a late charge for the top four, Santa Clara will head into the weekend looking to find their feet and return to winning ways. Moreirense’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Matos’ men to come out on top at the Estadio de São Miguel.

Prediction: Santa Clara 2-1 Moreirense

Santa Clara vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santa Clara to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Moreirense’s last five outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer at least 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five games)

