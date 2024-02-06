Santa Clara vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Santa Clara and Porto go head-to-head for a place in the semi-finals of the Taca de Portugal when they square off at the Estadio de São Miguel on Wednesday.

Sergio Conceicao’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against the home side and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Allison Safira squandered his 90th-minute penalty as Santa Clara were held to a 1-1 draw by Länk Vilaverdense in the Segunda Liga last Friday.

Prior to that, Vasco Matos’ men were on a four-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding twice in that time.

Santa Clara now turn their attention to the Taca de Portugal, where they have brushed aside Ribeirao, Vianense, O Elvas and most recently CD Nacional en route to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Porto were denied a fifth win on the bounce last Saturday when they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by 10-man Rio Ave on home turf.

However, Conceicao’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since December’s 2-0 loss against rivals Sporting Lisbon.

Porto, who are currently third in the Primeira Liga table, now turn their sights to the Taca de Portugal, where they have seen off Vilar Perdizes, Montalegre and Estoril Praia, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets so far.

Santa Clara vs Porto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Porto hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 19 meetings between the sides.

Santa Clara have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Porto are unbeaten in their last four games against Matos’ men, picking up three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in October 2021.

Santa Clara are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since last August.

Porto are unbeaten in their three away games since the turn of the year, picking up two wins and one draw so far.

Santa Clara vs Porto Prediction

Santa Clara have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against Porto. However, we are tipping Conceicao’s men to extend their dominance in this fixture and claim the win.

Prediction: Santa Clara 1-2 Porto

Santa Clara vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: First to score - Porto (The visitors have opened the scoring in nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in five of their last six clashes)