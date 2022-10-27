Santa Clara vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

Santa Clara will square off against Porto on matchday 11 of the Primeira Liga on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Vizela last weekend, with Bruno Almeida scoring an 87th-minute winner. Porto, meanwhile, were rampant in a 4-0 win at Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Mehdi Taremi's brace helped the Dragons book their place in the knockouts.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they are third in the standings, with 22 points from ten games. They sit six points behind table-toppers Benfica, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat at home to their arch-rivals.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, are 16th in the standings and are in danger of relegation, having accrued just eight points from ten outings.

Santa Clara vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 15 wins from their last 17 games against Santa Clara, who have won just twice.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Porto claim a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Santa Clara's win over Vizela snapped their five-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Porto have won six of their last seven games across competitions.

Porto's last six games across competitions have seen one team fail to score..

Santa Clara's last four home games have seen both teams get on the scoresheet.

Four of Porto's last six games on the road have produced at least three goals.

Santa Clara vs Porto Prediction

With Porto having secured qualification to the knockouts of the Champions League, they can channel their full attention to domestic action before the international break.

Benfica have a six-point advantage at the summit, so Porto cannot afford to drop more points if they're to defend their league crown.

Porto have way too much quality compared to Santa Clara, so barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The Dragons should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Santa Clara 0-3 Porto

Santa Clara vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Porto to win the first half

