Santa Clara vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

FC Porto face Santa Clara in their Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday. The reigning champions need a win to keep their place in the top-four.

Both clubs secured wins in their Taca de Portugal third round fixtures and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the league as well.

Santa Clara vs Porto Head-to-Head

Santa Clara and Porto have gone head-to-head 12 times across all competitions and all of their meetings have produced decisive results. There have been 11 victories for Porto and only one win for the hosts.

Santa Clara have failed to score in their last five meetings against Dragões and, given their form in front of the goal this term, they might go goalless in this match again.

Santa Clara form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Porto form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Santa Clara vs Porto Team News

The Azoreans are set to be without two strikers in this home game against Porto. New signing Shahriar Moghanlou is out for at least the next couple of weeks while Cryzan continues to struggle with a muscle injury picked up last month.

Injuries: Shahriar Moghanlou (undisclosed), Cryzan (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Pepe is struggling with a foot injury

Sérgio Conceição will be without the services of Pepe, Mateus Uribe, Ivan Marcano and Mouhamed Mbaye for their long trip to Ponta Delgada. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors ahead of this game.

Marco Grujic picked up a red card in their 2-0 away win over Marseille in the Champions League but remains available for this league fixture.

Injuries: Pepe (foot), Mateus Uribe (muscle), Ivan Marcano (ACL), Mouhamed Mbaye (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Santa Clara vs Porto Predicted XI

Santa Clara Predicted XI (5-4-1): Marco Pereira; Diogo Salomao, Mansur, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Afonso, Rafael Ramos; Carlos, Anderson Carvalho, Osama Rashid, Jean Patric; Thiago Santana

Porto predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Jesús Manuel Corona, Diogo Leite, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Marko Grujić, Otavio, Jesus Corona; Moussa Marega, Luis Díaz

Santa Clara vs Porto Prediction

After a couple of shock 3-2 losses to Maritimo and Pacos Ferreira earlier this season, Porto have bounced back well and are now on a four-game winning streak across all competitions.

Santa Clara have only recorded one win at home this term and will struggle against the visitors on Saturday. Porto seem to have found their touch in recent fixtures and will likely take all three points from this match.

Prediction: Santa Clara 1-2 Porto