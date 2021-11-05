Santa Clara vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Santa Clara and Porto trade tackles for three Primeira Liga points in a battle between first and last in the top flight on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Belenenses last weekend. Nuno Pedro scored the match-winner in the third minute of injury time after Allano's 90th-minute penalty had drawn the visitors level.

Porto had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Luis Diaz's first-half strike was canceled out by Chancel Mbemba's own goal 16 minutes into the second half.

The Dragons will turn their attention to domestic action where they currently lead the way at the summit of the standings, having garnered 26 points from 10 matches.

Santa Clara occupy the opposite end of the table and are already in danger of being relegated from the top-flight.

Santa Clara vs Porto Head-to-Head

Porto have 13 wins from their last 15 matches against Santa Clara. Sunday's hosts have two wins to their name while both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came a fortnight ago when Santa Clara produced a shock 3-1 victory over Porto in the League Cup.

The hosts have won just one league game all season while Porto are unbeaten in their quest to reclaim the league title.

Santa Clara form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Porto form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Santa Clara vs Porto Team News

Santa Clara

Costinha has been ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury while Ruben Oliveira is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Costinha

Doubtful: Ruben Oliveira

Suspension: None

Porto

Defender Wendell is still ruled out with a knee injury while Ivan Marcano and Mateus Uribe are doubts for the trip to Santa Clara.

Injury: Wendell

Doubtful: Ivan Marcano, Mateus Uribe

Suspension: None

Santa Clara vs Porto Predicted XI

Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo Fernandes (GK); Mansur, Cristian Gonzalez, Silva Afonso, Pierre Sagna; Lincoln, Anderson Santos, Hidemasa Morita; Ricardinho, Jean Patric, Allano

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Santa Clara vs Porto Prediction

The difference in quality between both sides lies in their respective positions in the table. While one has genuine intentions of winning the league this season, the other is already swimming in the murky waters of relegation.

Porto will also be keen to avenge their loss in the cup and we are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Santa Clara 0-3 Porto

