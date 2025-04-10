Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025 

Santa Clara will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio de Sao Miguel on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch after a bright first half to their season and now sit fifth in the league table with 46 points, 10 behind Sporting Braga in fourth place.
They were beaten 2-0 by Vitoria in their last match, conceding a goal in either half and had good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert as they recorded a sixth consecutive winless league outing at the Dom Afonso Henriques.
Sporting have had their struggles this season and have work to do if they are to retain their Primeira Liga title. They relinquished their spot at the top earlier in the week as they played out a 1-1 draw against Braga, taking an early lead via a Viktor Gyokeres strike before their opponents leveled things up three minutes from normal time.
The visitors now sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Benfica with six games left to play and might need a perfect finish to their season to leapfrog the Eagles at the top.
Santa Clara vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Santa Clara and Sporting. The home side have won just two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times, with their other two matchups ending in draws.
- The visitors have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.
- The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture.
- Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal tally of 74.
Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction
Os Açorianos' latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just two of their last seven matches and could struggle here.
The Lions, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last 10 matches, picking up six consecutive victories in that period. They have the best away record in the Primeira Liga this season and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Santa Clara 1-2 Sporting Lisbon
Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last nine league matches)