Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

Santa Clara and Sporting Lisbon will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday nine fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Rio Ave last weekend. Emmanuel Boateng's 15th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Sporting Lisbon suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. The Lions took a first-minute lead through Trincao but quickfire strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Amine Harit saw the French side overturn the deficit.

Antonio Adan's red card handed the hosts a one-man advantage and they made it count with two further goals to register their first win on the continent.

Sporting Lisbon will hope a return to league action will offer them some respite. The 2021 champions have had a poor campaign to date and sit in unfamiliar terrain, having garnered just 13 points from eight matches. Santa Clara are in the relegation zone, two points away from safety.

Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 12 wins from their last 15 matches against Rio Ave while Saturday's hosts have just one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Sporting romped their way to a 4-0 home win.

Each of Santa Clara's last three home games have produced goals at both ends.

Six of Sporting Lisbon's last seven matches on the road have witnessed three or more goals.

Sporting Lisbon have lost three of their last five matches away from home.

Each of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon have had an inconsistent start to the season but the capital side are still favorites to emerge triumphant on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim's side have lost the famed defensive solidity that guided them to the league crown two seasons ago and Santa Clara could pounce on this vulnerability.

All of Santa Clara's points this season have come in front of their fans, suggesting that home form could be key if they are to avoid the drop. However, Sporting Lisbon have superior quality and should do enough to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Santa Clara 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far