Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Santa Clara will welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Estadio do Sao Miguel for a matchday five fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
Both sides currently occupy third and fourth spots on the table, with seven points apiece, although Sporting Lisbon have a better goal difference, albeit with one game fewer.
The visitors played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with FC Porto last weekend, while Santa Clara were on the losing end of a 2-1 defeat away to Pacos de Ferreira.
Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head
The two sides have met on four occasions in the past and Sporting Lisbon have a 100% record in previous matches.
The capital side have won the games by an aggregate score of 8-1; with a 67th-minute strike by Jovane Cabral giving Sporting Lisbon a 1-0 win the last time the two sides met in July.
Santa Clara form guide: L-W-W-D-L
Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D
Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Team News
Santa Clara
The home side have no injury or suspension concerns, although Andre Mesquita is a doubt for the fixture with a muscle problem.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: Andre Mesquita
Suspensions: None
Sporting Lisbon
The Lions will be without Pedro Porro (ankle) and Eduardo Quaresma (back). There are no suspension concerns for coach Ruben Amorim.
Injuries: Pedro Porro, Eduardo Quaresma
Suspensions: None
Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI
Santa Clara Predicted XI (5-4-1): Marco Pereira; Diogo Salomao, Mansur, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Afonso, Rafael Ramos; Carlos, Anderson Carvalho, Osama Rashid, Jean Patric; Thiago Santana
Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Renan Ribeiro; Cristian Borja, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Bruno Gaspar; Idrissa Doumbia, Wendel, Miguel Luis; Mattheus, Luciano Vietto, Nuno Santos
Santa Clara vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction
Santa Clara are currently punching above their weight by challenging in the upper echelons of the table. However, it is not feasible to suggest that they could sustain this momentum over the course of the season.
Sporting Lisbon, for their part, are among the top sides in the Portuguese league and, having been eliminated from the Europa League, they will turn all their attention to trying to end their 18-year wait for league glory.
The visitors have the players and pedigree to get the job done here and their superior head-to-head record against Santa Clara could be set to continue.
Prediction: Santa Clara 0-2 Sporting LisbonPublished 22 Oct 2020, 18:58 IST