Santiago Solari's new contract signals good things for Real Madrid's future 

sharan pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
174   //    13 Nov 2018, 18:38 IST

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

On January 4, 2016, Real Madrid C.F dismissed Rafa Benitez after 25 games in charge. The interim manager was one Zinedine Zidane. Zidane was previously the B team manager but became first-team manager in what many assumed was just an interim role.

However, a Champions League title in that season kept Zidane in the job. Two more consecutive Champions League titles followed before Zidane shocked the football world by resigning from his job.

Julen Lopegetui became the new man in charge, but he delivered very disappointing results and lost his job after Real's embarrassing 5-1 loss to FC Barcelona. In stepped Santiago Solari, Real Madrid's B team manager, originally as the Blancos interim manager, but has recently been given a full contract. Here is why he could possibly be a success at the helm of Los Merengues.

History is on his side

Solari and Zidane both have a lot in common. They both were Real Madrid's B team managers, both were expected to be only an interim boss, and both were part of Real Madrid's Champions League winning squad in 2002.

Both also made over 100 appearances in Real Madrid colors. Both players transfers to Real Madrid were very well-publicized. Zidane's because it was a world record fee at the time, and Solari because he crossed the Madrid divide, joining Real on a free from Atletico Madrid after Atleti were relegated. Because of these similarities, there is a real chance that Solari could be a success, just like Zidane was.

Zidane and Solari during their time together playing for Real Madrid
Zidane and Solari during their time together playing for Real Madrid

Real's starting form

As of now, Real Madrid under Solari has racked up 15 goals and only conceded two times. That is a staggering accomplishment, considering that Julen Lopegetui's Madrid side only scored 14 times in a far larger time frame.

While one might argue that Solari has only had to face weak sides, scoring 15 times in four matches is in itself incredible. It is actually hard to believe that the same side that slumped to a 3-0 loss to Sevilla recently is the one which is currently ripping apart Spanish defenses.

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring against Celta Vigo in La Liga
Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring against Celta Vigo in La Liga

Getting the best out of the squad

One thing that Zidane excelled at was man-motivation. He managed to get every one of the Real Madrid players to play their A-game at all times. This is what helped them succeed.

When Zidane inherited Rafa Benitez's squad, he didn't make a single signing in the 2015/16 season. Yet somehow, the same squad that didn't look like it would achieve much that season managed to win the UEFA Champions League.

If Solari proves to be half as good as Zidane was in terms of man-management, then there is no reason why Real can't turn this season around.

Conclusion

Real Madrid are playing so well right now, that it would be a mistake to count them out of any title races. While LaLiga might be difficult to achieve, it would not be impossible for them to win.

The club certainly has a good chance in the Champions League as long as they manage to get all three points in their remaining two fixtures. Based on the author's opinion, here are Real Madrid's chance in all competitions, ranked out of 10.

LaLiga: 6/10

Champions League:7/10

Copa Del Rey: 9/10





