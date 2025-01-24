Santos Laguna vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025 

Santos Laguna and Club America will trade tackles in a Liga MX Clausura round three clash on Saturday (January 25th). The game will be played at Estadio Corona.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered away to Pachuca last time out. They were two goals and one man down at the break, with Cristian Dajome being sent off in the 44th minute while Emilio Rodriguez scored a first half injury time goal after Tahiel Jimenez' own goal at the half-hour mark. Jose Macias pulled one back from the spot in the 89th minute.

Club America, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Inter Miami in a friendly following a 2-2 draw at full time. They went ahead through Henry Martin's 31st-minute strike while Lionel Messi equalized with a close-range header three minutes later. Israel Reyes' restored America's lead eight minutes into the second half but Tomas Aviles equalized in the third minute of injury time to force a shootout.

The Eagles will now shift their focus to the league where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Club Tijuana.

The stalemate left them third in the table on four points while Santos Laguna are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Santos Laguna vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have 38 wins from the last 74 head-to-head games. Santos Laguna were victorious on 17 occcasions while 19 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Club America claimed a 3-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals

Club America are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games (six losses).

Santos Laguna are winless in their last 10 league games (eight losses).

Santos Laguna vs Club America Prediction

Santos Laguna are seeking a first head-to-head win since November 2019 but they have not won a Liga MX game in three months.

Club America are defending Mexican champions, having defeated Monterrey in the Apertura final last year. Andre Jardine's side are the favorites here despite being the away side.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-2 Club America

Santos Laguna vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

