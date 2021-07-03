Santos Laguna vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Santos Laguna and Club America are set to clash in a pre-season friendly game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah on Sunday.

This will be the first game of the pre-season for the two Liga MX clubs before the Apertura 2021 kicks off later this month. Santos Laguna made it all the way to the 2021 Clausura finals but lost 2-1 on aggregate to Cruz Azul.

Club America finished in the top three in both Apertura and Clausura last term but did not make it past the quarter-finals on both occasions. Both clubs will be without some of their key players on international duty.

🇳🇬🔥 ¡CADA VEZ MÁS CERCA! Este domingo nos ponemos en #ModoGuerrero⚔️👊🏽



🆚Club América

📍Salt Lake City

📆🔜4 de Julio 18.30hrs



🎟️📱Tickets: https://t.co/TPdbrlOjs9 pic.twitter.com/M5Xyg3MJHv — Club Santos (@ClubSantos) July 3, 2021

Santos Laguna vs Club America Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 46 times across all competitions since 2004. Club America have the upper hand in the fixture at the moment, having won 23 times against Santos Laguna.

Santos have only been able to record 12 wins over the Mexico City-based outfit. The two clubs have shared the spoils on 11 occasions so far.

They have been evenly matched in their last three fixtures, with a draw and a win apiece for either side. Their last encounter in February at the Estadio Corona in Clausura ended in a 1-1 draw. Santiago Munoz equalized in the 81st minute for Santos Laguna.

Santos Laguna form guide: N/A (Pre-season friendly)

Club America form guide: N/A (Pre-season friendly)

Santos Laguna vs Club America Team News

Santos Laguna

Brian Lozano and Ulises Rivas are almost back from lengthy injury spells but will only be available for selection next week. Ayrton Preciado is currently on international duty with Ecuador at the Copa America and remains unavailable for selection.

He has been in good form and has scored twice in four group stage fixtures. Fernando Gorriarán will also be in action for Uruguay against Colombia. Felix Torres is also in the Ecuador squad but is yet to make an appearance in the competition.

Injuries: Brian Lozano, Ulises Rivas

Suspension: None

Unavailable (International duty): Ayrton Preciado, Fernando Gorriarán, Felix Torres

Club America

New signings Karel Campos and Emilio Lara have trained with the team this week and are in contention to start here. At the moment, there are no players on international duty.

Nicolas Castillo and Antonio López are the two injury concerns at the moment.

Injuries: Nicolas Castillo, Antonio López

Suspension: None

Unavailable (International duty): None

Santos Laguna vs Club America Predicted XI

Santos Laguna (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo; Carlos Orrantia, Ismael Govea, Doria, Omar Campos; Alan Cervantes, Jordan Carrillo Rodríguez; Juan Otero, Diego Valdes, Eduardo Aguirre; Santiago Munoz.

Club America Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Leonardo Suarez, Richard Sanchez, Santiago Naveda, Alvaro Fidalgo; Henry Martin, Roger Martinez.

Santos Laguna vs Club America Prediction

The two clubs will be playing for the first time in over a month and the teams are unlikely to have a seamless outing. In this friendly affair, we expect the clubs to take very few risks and play a slow-paced game.

The match will most probably end in a draw.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-1 Club America

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30-second survey now.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Peter P