Santos Laguna vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Club America locks horns with Santos Laguna in a bottom-of-the-table Liga MX clash at Estadio Nuevo Corona on Saturday.

Both sides are without a win in the competition, with Club America having a game in hand over the home side. Santos Laguna suffered a 2-1 loss at second-placed Atlas in their previous outing.

Club America were denied a late comeback as two goals in the final seven minutes of their game against Atletico San Luis could not prevent a 3-2 loss at home last Saturday.

Santos Laguna vs Club America Head-to-Head

This will be the 69th meeting across all competitions between the two sides since 1996. As expected, the visiting side have the better record here, with 35 wins to their name.

The hosts have come out on top against Las Águilas 17 times while 16 games have ended in draws. They last met in Liga MX Apertura action in October at Estadio Azteca. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the then hosts.

Santos Laguna form guide (Liga MX): L-L-L-D

Club America form guide (Liga MX): L-L-D

Santos Laguna vs Club America Team News

Santos Laguna

The hosts lost Ecuadorian winger Ayrton Preciado for the remainder of the Apertura campaign on account of a tibia fracture and he will be the only injury concern for this game.

Injuries: Ayrton Preciado

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Club America

There's a lengthy list of absentees for the visiting side. Jorge Sanchez and Pedro Aquino are at least a month away from match fitness, while the extent of the injury to Sebastián Cáceres, injured against San Luis, remains unclear.

A player from the team was red-carded for a third consecutive game as Miguel Layun was sent off against San Luis and will serve a one-game suspension here. Meanwhile, Federico Vinas returns from a suspension of his own.

Injuries: Jorge Sanchez, Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Cáceres

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Miguel Layun

Santos Laguna vs Club America Predicted XI

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (5-4-1): Carlos Acevedo (GK); Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Doria, Omar Campos, Hugo Rodríguez; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriaran, Brian Lozano, Leonardo Suárez; Ignacio Jeraldino

Club America Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez; Antonio Lopez, Karel Campos; Salvador Reyes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Henry Martin

Santos Laguna vs Club America Prediction

Santos Laguna have scored exactly one goal in each of their four league games so far, while Club America have three goals in three games. With both sides suffering from a poor run of form recently, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome of the game.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-1 Club America

Edited by Peter P

