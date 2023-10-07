Santos Laguna vs Club Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos Laguna and Club Leon go head-to-head at the Estadio Nuevo Corona on Sunday.

The Guerreros have won their last three home games against Nicolas Larcamon’s men in the league and will look to continue in the same vein.

Santos Laguna returned to winning ways last Thursday when they edged out a dogged Club Tijuana side 2-1 in La Concha.

Prior to that, Pablo Repetto’s men were on a two-match losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Pachuca and Club Necaxa respectively.

With last Thursday’s result, Santos have now won three of their first four home league games this season while scoring eight goals in that time.

Elsewhere, Club Leon were denied successive league wins for the first time this season as they played out a 1-1 draw with Queretaro last time out.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Monterrey on September 24 which saw their run of four consecutive league games without a win come to an end.

With 12 points from 10 matches, Club Leon are currently 12th in the Liga MX standings, two points and one place behind Sunday’s hosts.

Santos Laguna vs Club Leon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Club Leon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Santos Laguna have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Club Leon have lost their last three Liga MX visits to the Estadio Nuevo Corona, conceding six goals and scoring just once since a 3-1 victory in July 2015.

Larcamon’s men have failed to win their last five away matches across all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since June’s 1-0 win over LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup.

Santos Laguna vs Club Leon Prediction

Consistency has been lacking this season for both Santos Laguna and Club Leon, who are separated by just two points in the bottom half of the table. While they are evenly matched on paper, we fancy the Guerreros edging out Larcamon’s men, who have struggled for results on the road.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 2-1 Club Leon

Santos Laguna vs Club Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos Laguna to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last eight clashes)