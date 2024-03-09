Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

Santos Laguna will play host to Cruz Azul at Estadio Corona in Liga MX on Sunday.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Preview

With seven rounds of matches to conclude the Torneo Clausura, the hosts are under pressure to put their campaign back on track. Santos Laguna sit 13th out of 18 teams in the second tournament of the season. They have won three games and drawn one out of 10 and hold 10 points on the board.

Guerreros appear to have halted their losing streak and will head into this clash on the back of two wins after a run of four defeats. However, the visiting team are no pushovers. They are one of the strongest in the league currently. Santos Laguna need to be at their best to expect a favorable outcome on Sunday.

Cruz Azul are in a three-horse race for the top spot alongside Monterrey and Pachuca. All three boast 22 points each, with the visitors sitting second. The three sides will qualify for the quarterfinals of the final phase if they maintain their positions until the end. Cruz Azul could drop off though if they lose in Torreón.

La Máquina and Santos Laguna played out a 2-2 draw in their last meeting but Cruz Azul lost 4-0 in their previous visit to Estadio Corona. The visitors will be careful to avoid another away setback following a 1-0 loss to América at Estadio Azteca on February 25. Cruz Azul have won twice in their last five trips.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Santos Laguna have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Cruz Azul.

Santos Laguna have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against Cruz Azul.

Santos Laguna have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Cruz Azul have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Santos Laguna have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Cruz Azul have won four times and lost once.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Colombian striker Harold Preciado has been the shining light in attack for Santos Laguna, netting four times. He will be under pressure to deliver for his side on Sunday.

Uriel Antuna boasts five goals and a couple of assists for Cruz Azul. He is the one person the hosts’ defenders must watch out for.

Cruz Azul come into the match as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-2 Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cruz Azul to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Santos Laguna to score - Yes