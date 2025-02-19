Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul lock horns at the Estadio Corona on Wednesday. Fernando Ortiz’s side have failed to win their last 16 outings across all competitions and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dire run.

Santos Laguna continue to struggle for results in the Mexican top flight as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Mazatlan last Friday. Ortiz’s men have now gone 15 back-to-back league games without a win — losing 12 and claiming three draws — a run which saw them finish last in the 2024 Apertura table.

Santos have picked up just one point from their seven Liga MX games this season to sit rock-bottom in the Clausura standings while scoring just five goals and shipping 14 at the opposite end of the pitch.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat against 10-man Tigres UANL when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Universitario last time out.

Before that, Vicente Sanchez’s side were on a run of five back-to-back victories across all competitions, reaching the second round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup courtesy of a 7-0 aggregate win over Haiti outfit Real Hope.

Cruz Azul have picked up 11 points from their seven league matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, level on points with ninth-placed Pumas UNAM.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 55 meetings between the sides, Santos boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cruz Azul have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Santos have failed to win their last six competitive home games, losing four and picking up two draws since the start of October.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since mid-January.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Cruz Azul will be excited to take on a struggling Santos side who have picked up just one point in the league this season.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing Sanchez’s men to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-3 Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of their last seven encounters)

