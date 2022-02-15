Santos Laguna vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

CONCACAF Champions League 2022 action kicks off on Tuesday as Santos Laguna host Montreal at the Estadio Nuevo Corona in the first leg of their round of 16 fixtures.

Montreal finished as the runners-up in the 2014-15 campaign, while Santos Laguna have made it to the final twice in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 campaigns. They ended up as runners-up on both occasions.

The hosts have gotten off to a slow start in the Clausura 2022 edition and are without a win in the five games. They suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Club America in their previous league outing.

Montreal will get their MLS campaign underway against Orlando City on 27th February and have played just friendly games in 2022.

Santos Laguna vs Montreal Head-to-Head

This will be just the third meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Both of their meetings thus far have come in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final fixtures in the 2008-09 edition.

Both sides recorded wins in their home games, with the Mexican side progressing to the semi-final having secured a 5-2 win at Tuesday's venue.

Santos Laguna form guide (Liga MX): L-L-L-L-D

Montreal form guide (MLS Preseason): W-W-D

Santos Laguna vs Montreal Team News

Santos Laguna

The home side will be without the services of Ecuadorian winger Ayrton Preciado for the remainder of the campaign on account of a tibia fracture. He remains the only injury concern for this game.

Injuries: Ayrton Preciado

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Montreal

The Canadian side will have to make do without Mason Toye for this game, who has been ruled out for at least four weeks with an adductor injury. There are no other reported injuries or suspension concerns for them here.

Injuries: Mason Toye

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Santos Laguna vs Montreal Predicted XI

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (5-4-1): Carlos Acevedo (GK); Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Doria, Omar Campos, Hugo Rodríguez; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriaran, Brian Lozano, Leonardo Suárez; Ignacio Jeraldino

CF Montreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Karifa Yao, Zorhan Bassong, Joaquin Torres; Rida Zouhir, Keesean Ferdinand, Victor Wanyama; Ahmed Hamdi, Matko Miljevic, Sunusi Ibrahim

Santos Laguna vs Montreal Prediction

The home side have struggled for form so far this season but have managed to score six goals in five games. This will be the visiting side's first competitive game of the season so they might be a bit rusty here.

A low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-1 Montreal.

