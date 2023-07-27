Santos Laguna vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Orlando City host Santos Laguna at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday (July 29) in their second group game of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Lions are second in the group with two points, one behind leaders Houston Dynamo, whom they beat on penalties on Friday. Amine Bassi opened the scoring for Houston from the spot in added time of the opening stanza before Duncan McGuire equalised seconds into the second half.

With no more goals, the game went into a shootout, where Hector Herrera's opening miss for Houston proved costly as Orlando prevailed 5-4.

In their final game, Oscar Pareja's side need just a draw to confirm their place in the knockouts. Santos, though, need a win to usurp Orlando in the top two and advance, as they have only one point.

The Warriors fought back from a two-goal deficit against Houston Dynamo in their first game. Corey Baird and Griffin Dorsey put them 2-0 up inside 26 minutes, but a brace from Harold Preciado secured them a point.

In the penalty shootout, Raul Lopez missed the fifth attempt for Santos, handing the game to Houston, who had converted all five of their efforts.

Pablo Repetto's side made a stop-start beginning to their 2023-24 league season, winning, losing and drawing once in three games. With four points, they're tenth in the Liga MX.

Orlando, meanwhile, are fifth place in the Eastern Conference in the MLS with 37 points and ten wins from 23 games.

Santos Laguna vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their only previous meeting was in the 2021 Leagues Cup quarterfinal, which the Mexican side won 1-0.

Orlando have lost just once in seven games.

Santos have won once in four games in the 2023-24 season.

Santos Laguna vs Orlando City Prediction

It's a do-or-die clash for both teams, so expect fireworks. Santos have struggled for consistency in the new season, but Orlando are on a good run of form. It could be close but the Lions should eventually prevail.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Orlando

Santos Laguna vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes