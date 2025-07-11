Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM get their 2025-26 Mexican Liga MX Apertura campaign underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Corona on Saturday. Fernando Ortiz’s side head into the season curtain-raiser on a seven-game losing streak and will be looking to end this dire run.

Santos Laguna will look to put behind their shambolic performance in the 2024-25 Clausura campaign, where they finished rock-bottom in the table with just seven points from 17 matches.

Ortiz’s men managed just two wins and lost 14 of their 17 games in the Clausura while conceding 36 goals — one more than any other side in the division.

Santos head into Saturday’s season opener on a run of seven consecutive defeats, including a 3-1 loss against Guadalajara in their only pre-season game on June 28.

Pumas UNAM, on the other hand, failed to reach the Clausura playoffs last term as they fell to a 3-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Monterrey in the two-legged Play-In.

Efraín Juarez’s side had finished with 21 points from the 17 games in the second half of the season to clinch 10th place in the table, narrowly edging out 11th-placed Guadalajara just outside the playoff places.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Pumas UNAM were involved in one warm-up game in pre-season, which came last Sunday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Spanish outfit Leganes.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Pumas UNAM boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Santos Laguna have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Pumas UNAM have failed to win seven of their last eight visits to the Estadio Corona, losing five and picking up two draws since May 2019.

Santos have won just two of their 12 Liga MX home games since the start of October, while losing eight and claiming two draws in that time.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Off the back of a forgettable Clausura campaign, Santos will be looking to get the new season off on the front foot.

However, Pumas boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-2 Pumas UNAM

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pumas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven encounters)

