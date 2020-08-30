Santos v Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2020-21

Santos hosts Flamengo in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday, with the hosts desperate for a win after an indifferent start to their season so far.

Flamengo has won only one of the first five games to start the season, and the manager Domenec Torrent will be looking for a quick turnaround in form so that the club can get its season back on track very soon.

Santos, on the other hand, is currently sixth in the table, but these are still early days of the season, so the table doesn't really hold much significance. For what it is worth, Flamengo will jump above Santos with a win, despite their being a difference of nine places between the two teams right now.

Santos v Flamengo Head-to-Head

In the last six games between the two sides, Santos holds the slight edge, having won three games compared to Flamengo's two. The last game between the was in December 2019, and was hugely one-sided as Santos demolished their rivals 4-0.

Santos Form Guide - L-W-W-L-D

Flamengo Form Guide - D-D-W-L-L

Flamengo v Santos Team News

Luiz Felipe is out injured for Santos, whereas defensive midfielder Alison is suspended. Jobson is expected to start ahead of Alison for Santos, who also have concerns over the fitness of goalkeeper Vladimir.

Injury: Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: Marinho, Vladimir

Suspension: Alison

For Flamengo, Chilean defender Maurizio Isla is in line to make his debut for the club, but there are some injury concerns too. Star striker Gabriel Barbosa and defender Rodrigo Caio are both injured and doubtful to start the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Barbosa, Rodrigo Caio

Suspensions: None

Santos v Flamengo Predicted XIs

Santos (4-3-3): Joao Paulo; Para, Lucas Verrissimo, Luan Peres, Felipe Jonatan; Jobson, Diego Pituca, Carlos Sanchez; Yeferson Soteldo, Kaio Jorge, Tailson

Flamengo (4-4-2): Diego Alves; Maurizio Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Thuler, Filipe Luis; Everton Ribeiro, Willian Arao, Gerson, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa, Bruno Henrique

Santos v Flamengo Predictions

As with most games between these two teams, this one is likely to be close as well. Flamengo is expected to play its usual possession game, dominating the ball in the opposition's half of the pitch.

But Santos can take hope from the fact that Flamengo has conceded six goals in five games, and not really come to terms with the loss of Pablo Mari yet. In an intense game between two good sides, this is expected to be close, and it would not be surprising to see a cagey affair, especially in the first half.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Flamengo