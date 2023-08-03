Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Round 18 of the Brasileiro Serie A gets underway on Saturday (August 5) when Santos and Athletico Paranaense lock horns at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Santos failed to faint their feet last Saturday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Fluminense. Paulo Turra’s side have gone three games without a win, losing twice since a 4-3 victory over Goias on July 9.

With 17 points from as many games, Santos are 15th in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Athletico's Copa Libertadores' dreams suffered a huge blow on Tuesday, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Bolivar in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Carvalho’s men now turn their attention to the league, where they are unbeaten in three games, winning twice since a 1-0 loss to Fortaleza on July 9. With 27 points from 17 games, Athletico are seventh in the points table but will move level with fourth-placed Gremio with a win.

Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 46 meetings, Santos boast a superior record in the fixture.

Athletico have picked up 14 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Santos have won 13 of their last 14 home games against Parananese in the league, with a 1-1 draw in September 2019 being the exception.

Carvalho’s side are winless in five of their last six away games across competitions, losing four.

The Alvinegros have managed just one win in 16 games, losing nine since May.

Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Having both suffered defeat last time out, both teams will look to pick up a morale-boosting result. The Alvinegros’ home record against Paranaese gives them a slight edge, so they should claim all three points.

Prediction: Santos 2-1 Paranaense

Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Santos’ last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Santos’ last six outings.)