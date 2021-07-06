Santos vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Santos will lock horns against Athletico Paranaense on Tuesday evening at Urbano Caldeira in a Brasileiro Serie A 2021 game.

Athletico Paranaense are having a fantastic campaign, as the team currently sit in second position in the league standings. Paranaense have 19 points from eight games and have registered just one loss so far.

They won their last league game, with a late strike by Igor Torres handing them a 2-1 win over Fortaleza. David Terans opened the scoring for the visitors with a goal in just the second minute of the game. Athletico Paranaense's Matheus Babi quickly restored parity by putting the ball into the net in the ninth minute.

Meanwhile, Santos lost their most recent league game 2-0 to America Mineiro. Goals from Joao Paulo and Carlos Alberto sealed an easy triumph for Vagner Mancini's side.

Santos are 11th in the table with 12 points from nine matches.

Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

Santos and Athletico PR have clashed on 40 occasions so far. Santos have prevailed in 20 games, while Athletico Paranaense have won 12 matches. Eight matches ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the league in November 2020. Athletico Paranaense won by a narrow 1-0 scoreline, as Thiago Heleno scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

Santos form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Athletico Paranaense form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market, and more

Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Santos

Santos have a long list of injuries. Jobson, John Victor, Alison, Rafael Longuine, Raniel and Sandry remain on the treatment table.

Injured: Jobson, John Victor, Alison, Rafael Longuine, Raniel, Sandry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense

Halter has been ruled out for the season following a foot injury he suffered in May. Apart from him, manager Paulo Aoutori will have all other players available for selection.

Injured: Halter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Paulo; Jonatan, Luan Peres, Luiz Felipe, Para; Ivonei Junior, Jean Mota, Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga, Kaio Jorge

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (5-4-1): Adebar Santos; Abner, Ivaldo, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Khellven; Vitinho, Christian Cardoso, Richard, David Terans; Matheus

Santos vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Athletico Paranaense have looked virtually unbeatable this season and they should be able to prevail with ease on Tuesday evening. Santos have been inconsistent and it will be difficult for them to beat this well-drilled Paranaense side.

Prediction: Santos 1-3 Athletico Paranaense

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Peter P