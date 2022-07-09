Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022 

In the 16th gameweek of the Brasileiro Serie A, Santos will host Atletico Goianiense at the Urbano Caldeira on Sunday.

Santos have had mixed results in the league this season. They have particularly struggled for results of late, getting beaten 2-1 by Flamengo in their last league game and were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin. They then crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana in the last 16, losing on penalties to Deportivo Tachira.

The Peixe sit mid-table in tenth place in the standings with 19 points from 15 games. They will look to shake off their recent results and return to winning ways on Sunday.

Atletico, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league this season and are trying to find their feet. They were beaten 2-1 by Sao Paulo in their last league game but secured a quarterfinal spot in the Copa Sudamericana on Friday, beating Paraguayan outfit Olimpia on penalties.

The Dragao sit 16th in the league table with 17 points from 15 games. They will leapfrog their weekend hosts with all three points on Sunday.

Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Santos and Atletico. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups, while Atletico have won one more. Their other five matchups have ended in draws, including their most recent meeting which ended goalless.

The Dragao are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture,

Santos have failed to score in three of their last four games in this fixture.

All but one of the Peixe's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Santos are on a run of consecutive defeats and are winless in their last six games across competitions. They are without a win in their last seven games on home turf and will be desperate to end that run this weekend.

Atletico's latest result, meanwhile, ended their four-game winless run across competitions. They have, however, struggled away from home in the league this season. They have won just one of their seven games on the road and could struggle here.

Neither team is in encouraging form, so a draw could ensue this weekend.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Atletico Goianiense.

Santos vs Atletico Goianiense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in eight of the Peixe's last ten games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last eight matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

