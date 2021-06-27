Santos vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Santos welcome Atletico Mineiro to Vila Belmiro on Sunday in the latest round of Brasileiro Serie A matches.

The hosts are 10th in the league table, with a tally of eight points from six matches. They have a record of two wins, two losses and two draws.

Santos played out a 2-2 draw with Gremio in their most recent league fixture. Diego Souza and Matheus Henrique each scored for Gremio, while Santos answered back with strikes from Marcus Guilherme and Marinho.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro succumbed to a 2-1 away loss against Ceara in their previous match. Cuca's side narrowly missed out on escaping from Estádio Carlos de Alencar Pinto with a point, but a 96th-minute goal from Gabriel Lacerda handed Ceara the win.

Atletico Mineiro are seventh in the standings with 10 points from six games.

Santos vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Santos and Atletico Mineiro have played 40 matches against each other. Santos FC have prevailed in 16 of those games, while Atletico have won 15 matches. Nine games have ended with the scores level.

Atletico Mineiro won the last meeting between the two sides with a 2-0 scoreline. Jefferson Savarino's first-half brace ensured Mineiro collected all three points on home soil.

Santos form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Atletico Mineiro form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Santos vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Santos

John Victor is sidelined with a knee sprain. Jobson, Sandry Roberto and Rafael Longuine are all out with injuries.

Raniel continues to miss games with an Achilles problem.

Injured: John Victor, Jobson, Raniel, Sandry Roberto, Rafael Longuine

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

Junior Alonso is on international duty with Paraguay, while the game comes too soon for Dodo, who is recuperating from an injury.

Nacho Fernandez, Nathan, Dylan Borrero, Igor Rabello and Marrony have tested positive for COVID-19, which automatically rules out their participation.

Injured: Dodo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Nacho Fernandez, Nathan, Dylan Borrero, Igor Rabello and Marrony

International Duty: Junior Alonso

Santos vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vladimir; Felipe Jonathan, Luan Peres, Luiz Felipe, Para; Jean Mota, Guilherme Camacho; Marcos Guilherme, Gabriel Pirani, Marinho; Kaio Jorge

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Rever, Gabriel, Guga; Allan, Jair; Keno, Ignacio Fernandez, Hyoran; Hulk

Santos vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Atletico Mineiro have a balanced starting lineup with the talent to push for a top-four berth, and fans will expect them to clinch a win on Sunday.

We predict a straight-forward Atletico Mineiro win.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

