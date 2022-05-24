Santos vs Banfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

Seeking to book their place in the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana, Santos play host to Banfield at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday.

The Argentine outfit, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of five games without a win across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Santos failed to find their feet in the Brasileiro Serie A as they played out an uneventful goalless draw with 10-man Ceara last Saturday.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

With 10 points from five games, Santos are currently at the top of the Group C standings, two points above second-placed Unión La Calera.

Elsewhere, Banfield continue to struggle for results in the Copa Sudamericana as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Universidad Católica last time out.

This followed a 1-1 draw against Atlético Tucumán in the Argentine Primera Liga, where they are currently eighth in the standings with 19 points from 14 games.

Banfield, who have managed just one point from their last four Copa Sudamericana outings, are currently rock-bottom in the group table and will be playing for pride as they sit six points off the qualification spot.

Santos vs Banfield Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Banfield picking up a 1-0 victory when they met in April’s reverse fixture.

Santos Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Banfield Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Santos vs Banfield Team News

Santos

Santos remain without the duo of Angelo Borges and Kevin Malthu, who have been sidelined with thigh and ligament injuries respectively. Léo Baptistão will sit out the game through suspension.

Injured: Angelo Borges, Kevin Malthu

Suspended: Léo Baptistão

Banfield

The visitors will take to the pitch without Alexis Maldonado and Mauricio Cuer, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Alexis Maldonado, Mauricio Cuer

Suspended: None

Santos vs Banfield Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joao Paulo; Auro Jr., Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan; Guilherme Camacho, Sandry; Rwan, Ricardo Goulart, Lucas Braga; Marcus Leonardo

Banfield Predicted XI (4-4-2): Enrique Bologna; Emanuel Coronel, Alejandro Maciel, Luciano Lollo, Franco Quinteros; Augustin Urzi, Giuliano Galoppo, Nicolas Domingo, Jesus Datolo; Dario Cuadra, Manuel Cruz

Santos vs Banfield Prediction

Santos have enjoyed a solid Copa Sudamericana campaign and are now one point away from a playoff spot. They take on an out-of-sorts Banfield side who have managed just one win in their last nine outings across all competitions and we predict they will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Santos 2-0 Banfield

