Santos vs Blooming Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2023 

Santos host Blooming at the Urbano Caldeira on Thursday (June 29) in their final group game of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The Brasileiro Serie A outfit have struggled both on the domestic and continental stage this season and have been knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana. Santos lost 2-1 to Argentine outfit Newell's Old Boys in their last group game. They looked set to be headed towards a draw before their opponents scored a late winner.

Santos are third in their group with four points. They have nothing left to play but will look to end their group stage run on a positive note.

Blooming, meanwhile, have endured an even more difficult campaign than Santos. They lost 2-1 to Audax Italiano in their last continental outing earlier in the month. Blooming could have no complaints after failing to register a shot on target in the second half.

The visitors have picked up zero points in the competition and will be desperate for a win.

Santos vs Blooming Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will mark just the second meeting between Penarol and America MG. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture in April, which the hosts won 1-0.

Blooming are without a clean sheet in 18 games across competitions since March.

Two of Santos' three league wins this season have come at home.

Six of Blooming's nine league defeats this season have come away from home.

La Academia Crucena Celestes have the worst defensive record in Group E, conceding 11 goals.

Santos vs Blooming Prediction

Santos are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in ten games across competitions.

Their poor run of form has prompted the dismissal of manager Odair Hellmann and they will hope that new boss Paulo Turra can inject new life into the team.

Blooming, meanwhile, have also lost their last two games and four of their last five. They have won just one away game all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Santos 3-1 Blooming

Santos vs Blooming Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Santos

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the hosts' last six games.)

