Santos vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2020-21 

Santos and Boca Juniors will trade tackles at the Vila Belmiro for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal on Thursday.

The first leg between the sides ended in a goalless draw, leaving a huge window of opportunity for both clubs to progress to the final.

Boca Juniors followed last week's fixture up with another draw domestically, settling for a 2-2 stalemate away to Argentinos Juniors in the Copa Diego Maradona.

Santos, for their part, picked up a massive 1-0 win away to arch-rivals Sao Paulo in the Brazilian Serie A.

Santos vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth time the two sides are meeting on the continental stage and Boca Juniors will have fond memories of their last two-legged meeting.

The two sides clashed in the final of the 2003 Copa Libertadores, where the Argentines picked up a 5-1 aggregate victory to win their fifth Libertadores title. They followed a 2-0 first-leg win in Argentina with a 3-1 victory in Brazil.

Their earlier clash had come in the 1963 final, where a Pele-inspired Santos registered a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Both sides could not be separated in their most recent fixture at the Bombanera last week. The two managers prioritized defensive solidity, rather than going all out for victory.

Santos vs Boca Juniors Team News

Santos

The Black-and-White have several absentees for the visit of Boca Juniors due to injury.

Fernando Pilleggi, Wagner Leonardo, and John have contracted COVID-19 and need to self-isolate. Carlos Andres Sanchez (ligament), Raniel (leg), and Rafael Longuine (ACL) are unavailable for selection due to their injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for Santos.

Coach Cuca named a heavily-rotated squad for the trip to Sao Paulo last weekend but should revert to his strongest team for this fixture.

Injuries: Fernando Pilleggi, Carlos Andres Sanchez, Rafael Longuine, Raniel, Wagner Leonardo, John

Suspension: None

Boca Juniors

Coach Miguel Russo had almost a full squad to choose from, although midfielder Diego Gonzalez is still ruled out with a long-term injury.

There are no suspension concerns for Boca Juniors.

Injury: Diego Gonzalez

Suspension: None

Santos vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Furtado (GK); Felipe Jonathan, Luan Peres, Laercio Solda, Lucas Braga; Diego Pituca, Alison, Sandry Roberto; Yeferson Soteldo, Kai Jorge, Marinho

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-4-2): Esteban Andrassa (GK); Emmanuel Mas, Carlos Zambrano, Gaston Ávila, Julio Buffarini; Sebastian Villa, Nicolas Capaldo, Alan Gonzalo Varela, Edwin Cardona; Ramon Abila, Mauro Zarate

Santos vs Boca Juniors Prediction

While Santos might have been the more satisfied side considering the stalemate last week, their lack of an away goal could come back to haunt them.

Boca Juniors need at least a goal to progress and their firepower in attack should see them score.

Another draw could be on the cards here, with the Buenos Aires outfit qualifying for the showpiece event.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Boca Juniors