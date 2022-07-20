Santos vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Santos will entertain Botafogo at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira in Brazilian Serie A action on Wednesday.

The two sides find themselves in the middle of the league standings with the hosts in 10th place on 22 points and Botafogo trailing them by a point and a place in the league standings.

Both sides suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous outing, with Santos falling to a loss in their away game against Avai. Botafogo suffered their second defeat in a row in the league as Atletico Mineiro inflicted a 1-0 defeat in their home game on Sunday.

Santos vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

As per Worldfootball, the two sides have met 42 times across all competitions since 1995. Santos have been the better side in this fixture and currently enjoy an 18-13 lead in wins while 11 games have ended in draws.

Santos have won six of their last seven home matches against Botafogo across all competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Botafogo's last seven games in the Brazilian Serie A.

Four of the five wins for Santos in the Brazilian Serie A this season have come in their home fixtures and they have failed to score in just two of the nine home games this term.

Botafogo have a decent away record this season and have recorded four wins in their travels, failing to score in three of their nine away games.

Botafogo have scored the fewest goals (5) from open play this season in the Brazilian Serie A, while they have the third-best goalscoring record from set-pieces, scoring nine goals.

Botafogo have conceded more goals (16) from open play than any other team while Santos have conceded 10 goals from open play, roughly 60% of the 16 goals conceded by them this season.

Santos vs Botafogo Prediction

Santos have a slightly better record in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six meetings against their eastern rivals. Botafogo are winless in their last four trips to the Urbano Caldeira, scoring just three goals and conceding nine in that period.

Though a defeat for Santos looks unlikely, considering the form of the two sides, a low-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Botafogo

Santos vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow Cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

