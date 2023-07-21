Santos vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023

Santos and Botafogo go head to head at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in round 16 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday (July 23).

The hosts were sent crashing back to earth on Sunday, losing 4-1 to Sao Paulo. Before that, Paulo Turra’s side won 4-3 over Goias on July 9 to snap their 12-game winless run across competitions. This poor run of form has seen the Alvinegros drop to 14th place in Serie A, picking up 16 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Botafogo reached the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 with a 1-1 draw with Patronato on Wednesday, completing a 3-1 aggregate win over the Argentinian side.

Bruno Lage’s men now turn their attention to Serie A, where they're on a six-game winning streak, scoring ten goals and keeping six clean sheets since a 1-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense on June 3.

With 39 points from 15 games, Botafogo are atop the league table with a 12-point lead over second-placed Flamengo.

Santos vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from their last 38 meetings, Santos boast a superior record in the fixture.

Botafogo have picked up ten wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared as many times.

Santos have won all but one of their last eight home games against the Estrela Solitária, with a 1-1 draw in November 2018 being the exception.

Botafogo are unbeaten in ten games across competitions, winning seven since a 1-0 loss to Atletico Paranaense to June.

The Alvinegros are winless in seven of their last eight home games, losing three, since May.

Santos vs Botafogo Prediction

While Santos will look to find their feet, they're up against a rampant Botafogo side firing on all cylinders. Lage’s men have had a standout campaign and should pick up a seven straight league win.

Prediction: Santos 0-2 Botafogo

Santos vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Botafogo’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in five of their last seven meetings with Santos.)