Santos vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Santos and Botafogo battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A matchday round 11 clash on Sunday at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Vitoria, with Guillherme's 20th-minute strike settling the contest. Botafogo, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Universidad de Chile in the Copa Libertadores.

Their job was made more difficult when Jair was sent off in the 27th minute, but they went ahead despite their numerical disadvantage. Igor Jesus broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, and they held on for the win to advance to the knockouts.

Estrela Solitaria now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game was a goalless draw at Flamengo. The draw left them in 11th spot in the standings, with 12 points in nine games, while Santos are 18th with eight points.

Santos vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Santos have 16 wins from their last 22 head-to-head games with Botafogo, losing thrice.

Their most recent clash in November 2023 saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Four of Botafogo's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to score.

Santos have won one of their last eight games across competitions, losing four.

Thirteen of Botafogo's last 14 away games have produced under 2.5 goals, with 12 seeing one side keep a clean sheet.

Santos vs Botafogo Prediction

Santos returned to the top flight at the first time of asking, having been relegated two years ago. Peixe are likely to return to Serie B unless they signifcantly improve their performances. They are in the relegation zone and are two points from safety.

Botafogo had a spectacular season last term, winning a maiden Copa Libertadores title to become the third Brazilian side to win the domestic and continental double. Their title defence on the continent was at risk of ending in the group stage, but a resolute display saw them usurp Universidad de Chile to advance. Things aren't much better domestically, as they are nine points off the summit.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Botafogo

Santos vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

