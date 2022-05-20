Santos vs Ceara prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Santos will host Ceara at Urbano Caldeira in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday.

Santos have demonstrated an impressive start to the season with three wins, and are fifth in the standings. They have also suffered two stunning defeats.

In the Copa Sudamericana, the Peixe are a difficult side to beat. They are the leaders of Group C with 10 points. They have won the Brasileiro Serie A eight times, with their last title coming in 2004.

One of the board’s main objectives of the season is to become champions again. A win against Ceara would be another mile covered towards that goal.

Ceara have played five matches so far in Serie A. They have so far produced one win, one draw and three back-to-back defeats. With four points claimed from a possible 15, Vozao sit in 18th spot out of 20 teams in the standings. Their campaign is in a moribund state. They are yet to win the national title. They are minnows going into Saturday’s meeting and are not expected to stand up to the challenge of the home side.

Santos are just three points behind leaders Corinthians. They are eyeing the summit and need full points to make a statement.

Santos vs Ceara Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other 10 times in the past five years. Santos have five wins on the record. Four matches were settled in draws while Ceara managed one win.

Santos form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

Ceara form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W.

Santos vs Ceara Team News

Santos

Angelo Borges recently sustained a thigh injury while Kevin Malthus is healing from an ACL injury.

Injury: Angelo Borges, Kevin Malthus.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ceara

Six players have been reported with injury issues. They are Richard Coelho, Leo Rafael, Fernando Sobral, Jael, Matheus Peixoto and Buiu.

Injury: Richard Coelho, Leo Rafael, Fernando Sobral, Jael, Matheus Peixoto, Buiu.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Santos vs Ceara Predicted Xls

Santos (4-3-3): Joao Paulo (GK), Auro, Kaiky Melo, Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan, Sandry, Guilherme Camacho, Ricardo Goulart, Rodrigues de Souza Cruz, Marcos Leonardo, Lucas Braga

Ceara (4-2-3-1): Richard (GK), Nino Paraiba, Iury Lirio, Luiz Otavio, Victor Luis, Dentinho, Rodrigo Lindoso, Ferreira da Silva, Richardson, Wescley, Cleber Bomfim

Santos vs Ceara Prediction

Santos are unbeaten in their last five matches played at home. They have a robust home crowd. Ceara are not a major threat but the Peixe traditionally do not underestimate their opponents regardless of their status in the standings.

Ceara will certainly not play to win but would rather do their best to disrupt the home side’s game plan and defend resolutely in hopes of securing a point. Another defeat would push them down the table, likely to second from bottom.

Santos are most likely going to win, considering their strength at home and on the road. Ceara are yet to show they mean business in Serie A.

Prediction: Santos 2-0 Ceara

Edited by Peter P