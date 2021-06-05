Santos vs Ceara SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos play host to Ceara SC at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts will be aiming to grab their first league win of the season, while the visitors will look to make it two wins from two outings.

Santos opened their Serie A campaign with a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bahia last Sunday.

Twenty-six-year-old midfielder Thaciano stole the show as he scored a first-half brace to condemn Santos to a third straight defeat.

However, Santos returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a 2-0 victory away to Cianorte in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil tie.

They will now look to build on that performance and get their league campaign up and running by claiming their first win.

Ceara SC, meanwhile, claimed an impressive 3-2 win over Gremio in their opening league game. The result saw Guto Ferreira's men move into third place in the league standings.

However, this was followed by a 1-1 draw with Fortaleza in the first of their two-legged Copa do Brasil tie.

Ceara SC will now aim to move on from that result and begin their Serie A campaign with successive wins.

Santos vs Ceara SC Head-To-Head

Santos head into the game as the superior side in this fixture, having claimed six wins from their 12 encounters with Ceara SC. The visitors have picked up two wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Santos are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Ceara SC. They last met back in December, when both sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

Santos Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Ceara SC Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Santos vs Ceara SC Team News

Santos

The hosts will be without the services of Raniel and Carlos Sánchez, who have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Raniel, Carlos Sánchez

Suspended: None

Peixão no treino de hoje! 🐳 pic.twitter.com/p5qhts9Wzl — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) June 4, 2021

Ceara SC

Luiz Otavio, Felipe Vizeu and John Steven Mendoza will be absent from the visitors' squad as they are ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Luiz Otávio, Felipe Vizeu, John Steven Mendoza

Suspended: None

Santos vs Ceara SC Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John; Pará, Luiz Felipe, Luan Peres, Felipe Jonatan; Alison, Jean Mota; Marinho, Gabriel Pirani, Lucas Braga; Kaio Jorge

Ceara SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): João Ricardo; Buiu, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda, Kelvyn; Pedro Naressi, Willian Oliveira; Saulo Mineiro, Jorginho, Rick; Cléber

Santos vs Ceara SC Prediction

While Santos have stumbled into the new season, they head into this game with a stronger and more experienced crop of players.

Ceara SC have been impressive of late, but we predict the hosts will edge them out and claim all three points.

Prediction: Santos 2-0 Ceara SC

