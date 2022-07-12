Santos vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | Copa do Brasil 2022

Santos are set to play Corinthians at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on Thursday in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
Santos come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Jorginho's Atletico Goianiense in the league. A second-half goal from young midfielder Lucas Barbosa secured the win for Marcelo Fernandes' Santos.
Corinthians, on the other hand, beat Dorival Junior's Flamengo 1-0 in their most recent league game. A second-half own goal from right-back Rodinei sealed the deal for Vitor Pereira's Corinthians.
Santos vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 55 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Corinthians have won 19 games.
- Santos have won 18 games, while the other 18 have ended in draws.
- Young attacker Marcos Leonardo has registered six league goals this season for Santos.
- Former Shandong Luneng forward Roger Guedes has scored four league goals for Corinthians this season.
- Left-back Lucas Piton has registered three assists in the league for Corinthians this season.
Santos vs Corinthians Prediction
Santos are 8th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They are seven points behind 2nd-placed Corinthians, but their current form does not bode well. Having lost 4-0 to Corinthians in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Copa do Brasil, Santos have a tough job in their hands in the second leg.
Santos will rely on players like Marcos Leonardo and former Atletico Madrid and Espanyol striker Leo Baptistao to provide attacking impetus. Midfielder Ricardo Goulart could come in useful as well.
Corinthians, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders Palmeiras. They have won two of their last five league games as well. Having scored four goals in the first leg, Corinthians will be confident heading into this tie.
Former Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Giuliano de Paula scored a brace in the first leg, with young attacker Gustavo Mantuan and centre-back Raul Gustavo also registering goals. It will be interesting to see how Corinthians line up against Santos, given their huge lead.
While both teams have displayed inconsistent form in the league recently, Corinthians should triumph over Santos here.
Prediction: Santos 0-2 Corinthians
Santos vs Corinthians Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result- Corinthians
Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Corinthians to keep a clean sheet- Yes