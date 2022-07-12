Santos vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | Copa do Brasil 2022

Santos are set to play Corinthians at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on Thursday in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Santos come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Jorginho's Atletico Goianiense in the league. A second-half goal from young midfielder Lucas Barbosa secured the win for Marcelo Fernandes' Santos.

Corinthians, on the other hand, beat Dorival Junior's Flamengo 1-0 in their most recent league game. A second-half own goal from right-back Rodinei sealed the deal for Vitor Pereira's Corinthians.

Santos vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 55 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Corinthians have won 19 games.

Santos have won 18 games, while the other 18 have ended in draws.

Young attacker Marcos Leonardo has registered six league goals this season for Santos.

Former Shandong Luneng forward Roger Guedes has scored four league goals for Corinthians this season.

Left-back Lucas Piton has registered three assists in the league for Corinthians this season.

Santos vs Corinthians Prediction

Santos are 8th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. They are seven points behind 2nd-placed Corinthians, but their current form does not bode well. Having lost 4-0 to Corinthians in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Copa do Brasil, Santos have a tough job in their hands in the second leg.

Santos will rely on players like Marcos Leonardo and former Atletico Madrid and Espanyol striker Leo Baptistao to provide attacking impetus. Midfielder Ricardo Goulart could come in useful as well.

Corinthians, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders Palmeiras. They have won two of their last five league games as well. Having scored four goals in the first leg, Corinthians will be confident heading into this tie.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 20 - Corinthians haven't lost in their last 20 home games in the Brasileirão (W14 D6); their second longest unbeaten home run under the league format (since 2003), only behind a sequence of 29 games between 2015 and 2016 (W23 D6). Support. 20 - Corinthians haven't lost in their last 20 home games in the Brasileirão (W14 D6); their second longest unbeaten home run under the league format (since 2003), only behind a sequence of 29 games between 2015 and 2016 (W23 D6). Support. https://t.co/xYvdU4kMJE

Former Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Giuliano de Paula scored a brace in the first leg, with young attacker Gustavo Mantuan and centre-back Raul Gustavo also registering goals. It will be interesting to see how Corinthians line up against Santos, given their huge lead.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 7 - Cássio made the most saves (7, exc. penalty shootouts) among goalkeepers that didn't concede any goals in the round of 16 of the 2022 Libertadores. Wall. 7 - Cássio made the most saves (7, exc. penalty shootouts) among goalkeepers that didn't concede any goals in the round of 16 of the 2022 Libertadores. Wall. https://t.co/5b4prFcstB

While both teams have displayed inconsistent form in the league recently, Corinthians should triumph over Santos here.

Prediction: Santos 0-2 Corinthians

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Santos vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Corinthians

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Corinthians to keep a clean sheet- Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far