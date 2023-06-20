Santos vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21, 2023

Santos and Corinthians face off in the Brasileiro Serie A at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday (June 21).

The hosts failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a goalless draw by Coritiba a fortnight ago. Odair Hellmann’s men have now gone eight games without a win across competitions, losing four, since a 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama on May 14.

With 13 points from ten games, Santos are 13th in the standings but will move into seventh place with a win.

Meanwhile, Corinthians continue to struggle for results, as they needed a late strike from Ruan Oliveira to salvage a 1-1 draw with Cuiaba in their previous outing.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s side are winless in three games across competitions, losing twice since a 2-0 cup over Atletico Mineiro on June 1. Corinthians have lost five of their opening ten games, winning twice to sit 16th in the points table with just nine points.

Santos vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 72 meetings, Santos boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Corinthians have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Santos are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against the Timao in the league, claiming six wins since June 2015.

Corinthians have lost their five Serie A away games this season and hold the division’s worst record on the road.

The Alvinegro are without a win in eight outings across competitions since beating Vasco da Gama in May.

Santos vs Corinthians Prediction

Santos will back themselves to arrest their slump, as they take on a Corinthians side who have been horrendous on the road this season. Hellmann’s men boast a fine home record against the Timao and should up a narrow win.

Prediction: Santos 1-0 Corinthians

Santos vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Corinthians’ last nine games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five clashes between the two teams.)

