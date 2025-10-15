Santos vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

Santos and Corinthians return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they square off at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday. Both sides picked up contrasting results in their last outing, with Corinthians claiming a comfortable home victory over Mirassol.

Santos continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Serie A table as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Ceara at Arena Castelao last time out.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side have failed to win seven of their last eight matches, losing three and picking up four draws since claiming successive victories over Juventude and Cruzeiro in August.

Santos have picked up 28 points from their 26 Serie A games so far to sit 16th in the league standings, just three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Corinthians neatly dispatched Mirassol in their last outing before the international break as they secured a 3-0 victory when the two sides squared off at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Before that, Dorival Junior’s men suffered back-to-back defeats against Sport Recife and title-chasers Flamengo before playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Internacional on October 1.

Corinthians have picked up 33 points from their 27 Serie A matches to sit 12th in the table, level on points with Vasco da Gama and Gremio.

Santos vs Corinthians Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides, Santos boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Corinthians have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Santos have conceded the opening goal in all but one of their last five matches, with a combined 12 goals scored across the five games since the start of September.

Corinthians are unbeaten in four of their last five outings across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since August 24.

Santos vs Corinthians Prediction

Having struggled for results in recent weeks, Santos will be out to secure a morale-boosting victory on Wednesday as they look to pull clear of the danger zone.

Corinthians head into the game as the more in-form side, but Vojvoda’s men are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A home games in this fixture and we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Corinthians

Santos vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Santos’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of the hosts’ last six games)

