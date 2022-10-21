Santos vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Santos will entertain Corinthians at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in Brazilian Serie A action on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts will look to make it three wins in a row in this home game. Second-half goals from Guilherme Camacho and Angelo Gabriel helped them overcome Red Bull Bragantino in their previous outing earlier this week.

Corinthians have enjoyed a good run of form in recent games and are unbeaten in their last four league outings, picking up three wins. They beat Athletico Paranaense 2-1 earlier this month. They have not played a league game in the last two weeks, as they played out a two-legged final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw and the second a 1-1 draw. The title was decided on penalties, in which Mateus Vital's missed effort allowed Flamengo win a 6-5 in the shootout.

They will look to bounce back from that loss with a win here.

Santos vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Sao Paulo-based rivals have locked horns 344 times across competitions.

Corinthians lead 135-99 in wins while 110 games have ended in draws.

In the Brazilian Serie A, their head-to-head record is even, with 24 wins for either team, while 22 games have ended in draws.

Santos have seen under 2.5 goals in 19 of their last 22 games against Corinthians across competitions.

Santos have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games against Corinthians across competitions.

Santos are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 home games against Corinthians across competitions.

Corinthians are winless in nine of their last ten away games in the Brazilian Serie A.

Santos vs Corinthians Prediction

Peixe have just two losses in their last nine home games across competitions and should feel confident of a solid outing, as they have a solid home record against the visitors at home as well.

Timao are winless on their travels since July and might struggle here. They have failed to score in two of their last four away games in the Brazilian Serie A. Nonetheless, they are undefeated in their last four league games and should salvage at least a point.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Corinthians

Santos vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Corinthians to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Marcos Leonardo to score any time - Yes

