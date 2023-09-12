Santos vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos and Cruzeiro go head-to-head at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Thursday (September 14).

Santos were left empty handed once again, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against America Mineiro in their last outing before the international break. Diego Aguirre’s side have lost three of their last four games and have managed just one win in eight outings since mid-July.

With 21 points from 22 games, Santos are 17th in the standings, one point off 16th-placed Bahia just outside the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Cruzeiro continue to struggle, as they were held to a goalless draw by Red Bull Bragantino last time out. Fernando Seabra’s men have gone eight games without a win, losing three, since a 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama in July.

With 26 points from 22 games, Cruzeiro are 12th in the league table, level on points with 13th-placed Corinthians.

Santos vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 41 meetings, Cruzeiro hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Santos have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Cruzeiro have won three of their last four visits to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira, with a 4-1 loss in November 2019 being the exception.

Santos are on a run of five straight home games without defeat, winning twice since a 3-2 loss to Flamengo in June.

Seabra’s side have won just one of their last eight away games across competitions, losing twice since May.

Santos vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Their last five meetings have produced a combined 16 goals, so expect another action-packed contest. Both teams have struggled recently, so they could cancel each other’s efforts in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Santos 2-2 Cruzeiro

Santos vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)